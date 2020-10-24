The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, October 24, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm system diving southward from Canada into the

northern Rockies today will bring winterlike conditions to

the area. Record-challenging low temperatures and

substantial snow accumulations are expected across the

northern Rockies as well as the northern Plains. A slowly

advancing cold front will be draped across the eastern

United States, allowing showers and a few storms to move in

from the interior Northeast to the Southeast. Between the

two areas of wet weather, much of the Midwest will remain

dry and chilly as an area of high pressure is positioned

overhead. Dry, warm and windy conditions will sweep across

the Southwest and central Rockies, bringing a high fire

threat and further worsening the ongoing drought conditions

in the area.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 98 at Zapata, TX

National Low Friday -8 at West Yellowstone, MT

