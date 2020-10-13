The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The combination of moisture from the Atlantic, a very weak

semblance of Delta and a cold front will combine forces to

spread soaking rain from the upper mid-Atlantic and eastern

Great Lakes areas to New England today. Some of the rain can

be heavy enough to lead to localized urban flooding along

the Interstate-95 corridor. As warmth lingers over the

Southeast, cooler air will spread over the Midwest and South

Central states. Spotty showers will dampen the upper Great

Lakes area. Cool and wet conditions are forecast to continue

over the Northwest and spread to the northern Rockies.

High-country snow will fall as well. Meanwhile, dry and

sunny conditions are forecast to linger this week in the

Southwest with building heat. Some daily record high

temperatures can be challenged.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 104 at Thermal, CA

National Low Monday 9 at Fraser, CO

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather