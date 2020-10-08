The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, October 8, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
While a stalled front will contribute to thunderstorms over
the southeastern corner of the nation today, downpours,
gusty winds and building surf will occur well ahead of
Hurricane Delta along the northern and western Gulf coast.
Delta is forecast to make landfall on the Louisiana coast as
a major hurricane late Friday with high winds, flooding
rain, tornadoes and dangerous storm surge flooding. Farther
north, cool, gusty winds will pester the Northeast as
showers dot the Great Lakes region. Most areas from the
mid-Atlantic and interior South to the Plains, Rockies,
Great Basin and Pacific coast will be dry. Warmth will build
from the Western states to the Plains. Showers are forecast
to dip into parts of Washington state ahead of more general
rain for the Northwest this weekend.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 105 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Wednesday 13 at Walden, CO
