The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As rain from Marco continues to drench the central Gulf
Coast states today, Laura will be gaining strength over the
warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is expected to make
landfall as a hurricane along the Louisiana or southeastern
Texas coast at midweek. Meanwhile, a robust cold front will
spark severe thunderstorms across the Northeast and Ohio
Valley with damaging winds and downpours being the main
threats. In the wake of these storms, cooler, less humid air
will arrive by midweek. Heat will build across the northern
Plains and expand toward the upper Mississippi Valley, with
a few storms erupting along the northern rim of heat.
Intense heat and dry lightning dangers will persist across
the wildfire-ravaged West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 32 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather