The Nation's Weather for Sunday, August 9, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Dry and sunny weather will finally return to the Northeast

and mid-Atlantic today, allowing locations hardest hit by

Isaias to begin to dry out. A thunderstorm or two will dot

portions of the Southeast, mainly close to the coast. The

Midwest is in for a round of potent severe thunderstorms.

Storms able to produce damaging wind gusts, hail, flooding

rain and intense lightning will impact the eastern Dakotas,

Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Iowa. These severe storms

will rumble across the area from the afternoon through the

overnight. Farther south, a few afternoon thunderstorms will

dot the southern Rockies. Much of the West will remain dry

with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will tick upwards into

unseasonably high territory across the Desert Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 113 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 27 at Walden, CO

