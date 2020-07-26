The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 26, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Hanna will continue to bring gusty winds and heavy, tropical
downpours as it moves through southern Texas throughout the
day today. Flash flooding will continue to be the main
concern in the region. Elsewhere, across the country, a
front will sweep through parts of the Plains and Midwest,
bringing with it the threat for severe thunderstorms. Storms
from southern Wisconsin to central Kansas will be capable of
producing damaging winds and heavy downpours that could
bring localized flooding. Heat will continue to bake parts
of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, while afternoon
thunderstorms fire up across the Southeast. The West will
remain dry and hot other than monsoonal thunderstorms from
southeastern Arizona to the Colorado Rockies.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 115 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 28 at Bridgeport, CA
