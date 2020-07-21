The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A wedge of dry air from Canada will be just enough to trim

temperatures and humidity levels from parts of the central

Appalachians to New England today. This dry air should also

limit thunderstorm activity. Meanwhile, the air from much of

the Plains to the Gulf and Southeast coast will stay steamy.

The hot and humid conditions will allow areas of heavy and

gusty thunderstorms to erupt with the bulk of the activity

during the afternoon and evening hours, but there can be

some exceptions. Any of the storms can produce flooding rain

and damaging wind gusts at a highly local level. A few

storms are also forecast to erupt during the afternoon over

the interior Southwest. A small number of the storms can

bring heavy rain, but most will bring gusty winds and

lightning strikes that could start new wildfires.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 123 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 32 at Stanley, ID

