The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 15, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Thunderstorms will drench areas from the central Gulf Coast
to the Florida Peninsula today. Additional showers and
thunderstorms are also in store for New England. Much of the
area from the central Appalachians and eastern Great Lakes
to Texas will be dry. Heat will continue to sear much of the
southern Plains and build over the Ohio Valley. As a push of
cooler and less humid air approaches, thunderstorms will
occur from parts of the central Plains to the central Great
Lakes. Storms over the middle part of the Mississippi Valley
can be severe with high winds, large hail and flash
flooding. Spotty storms are expected to erupt over the
central and southern Rockies. A few of these storms can
bring heavy rainfall. Much of the rest of the West is
forecast to be dry and sunny.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 117 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 26 at Stanley, ID
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather