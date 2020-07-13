The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 13, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A strong cold front will march across eastern North Dakota

and northwestern Minnesota today, causing severe

thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm will be capable of producing

damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours. There will be

some heavy and drenching thunderstorms across the Northeast,

which can lead to some flash flooding concerns. A front

across the Gulf Coast will bring scattered showers and

thunderstorms. A spotty strong thunderstorm will form during

the afternoon across western Nebraska and northeastern

Colorado. The main threat from this would be damaging wind

gusts. It will be dry and mostly sunny across the entire

West Coast. Hot conditions will persist throughout the

Desert Southwest and the majority of Texas.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 127 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 33 at Gothic, CO

_____

