The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, June 6, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A swath of morning showers and afternoon thunderstorms will
extend from the Gulf coast to northern New England today.
Storms are forecast to become locally severe in New England
and perhaps the upper part of the mid-Atlantic states in the
afternoon. Any storm elsewhere can be briefly heavy as well.
Showers and afternoon thunderstorms are expected for the
Northwest, Rockies and northern Plains. Storms over the
northern Plains are anticipated to become severe with the
risk of tornadoes, high winds, large hail and flash flooding.
Cristobal will gain strength over the Gulf of Mexico while
moving northward through the weekend. Cristobal is forecast
to make landfall along the upper Gulf coast late Sunday.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 111 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 30 at Bodie State Park, CA
