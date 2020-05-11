The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 11, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An area of low pressure will bring showers to New York and

Pennsylvania today, while a couple of afternoon

thunderstorms will fire up across much of southern New

England. Dry weather is in store for the Carolinas, while a

few thunderstorms will occur across South Florida.

Elsewhere, dry weather is expected for the Great Lakes,

while a warm front will bring periods of rain to Kansas and

northern Oklahoma, while afternoon thunderstorms will occur

across western Texas. Farther west, a stationary front will

bring a couple of showers across Wyoming, while scattered

thunderstorms will occur across Colorado and New Mexico.

Afternoon showers will occur along the West coast, while dry

weather is in store for Arizona.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 109 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 11 at Lyman, WY

