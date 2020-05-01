The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, May 1, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A slow-moving storm will continue to bring drenching rain to

much of the Northeast today. The heaviest rain is likely to

focus from the upper part of the mid-Atlantic to

southwestern New England, where there is the risk of urban

and small-stream flooding. Spotty showers and thunderstorms

are in store as far to the south as the Carolinas and as far

west as Ohio. Much of the Southeast will be dry and warmer,

while mainly dry and milder conditions take hold over the

rest of the Midwest. A few spotty thunderstorms are in store

over the northern Plains as heat builds from the Southwest

to the central and southern Plains and lower Mississippi

Valley. Record-high temperatures will be challenged in parts

of the southern Plains to the southern Rockies. Much of the

Northwest will dry out ahead of more rain for the weekend.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 103 at Needles, CA

National Low Thursday 21 at Crane Lake, MN

