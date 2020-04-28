The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, April 28, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
In the wake of the most recent storm with cold rain and wet
snow, much of the Northeast will be dry and a bit milder
today. Some rain from the next storm system is forecast to
move into the central Appalachians. Expect warmth to build
over the Southeast, ahead of the next round of severe
weather. There is a risk of severe thunderstorms, including
tornadoes from northern Illinois to central Texas. Storms
with torrential rain, hail and high winds will be more
common severe weather conditions. Rain will shift from the
northern Plains to the Great Lakes region, while most of the
High Plains can expect a dry day. Much of the West will be
dry, sunny and warm. The interior Southwest will have
record-challenging heat, while a sea breeze cools the
Pacific coast. Showers will approach Washington's coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 106 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 18 at Stonington, MI
_____
