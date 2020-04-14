The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, April 14, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
In the wake of the storm system that brought heavy
thunderstorms and damaging winds to the Northeast on Monday,
colder air will begin to filter into the region today.
Afternoon temperatures are expected to be about 10-20
degrees lower than Monday's. As a small storm tracks through
the region, lower temperatures will cause snow to fall in
the higher elevations of West Virginia into the overnight
hours. Farther south, a stationary front over southern
Georgia and northern Florida will keep occasional rain and
thunderstorms over the area. Dry but unseasonably cold
conditions are forecast to continue in the northern Plains.
By tonight, snow will arrive across Idaho and Montana as the
next storm system approaches. Otherwise, the dry pattern
will remain in place across the West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 99 at Titusville, FL
National Low Monday -15 at Lake Yellowstone, WY
