The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As May-like warmth extends northward over the Midwest and
into part of the Northeast today, areas of showers and
heavier thunderstorms will erupt or continue from last
night. The greatest risk of thunderstorms becoming severe on
a regional basis will extend from the Ohio Valley to the
middle Mississippi Valley and the Tennessee Valley later in
the day. Storms in this area can bring large hail, flash
flooding and high winds. Much colder air will break loose
over the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest and then aim
at the Deep South and East Coast later in the week. A
stalled storm will bring more drenching rain and mountain
snow to the Southwest, including California, Nevada, Arizona
and southwestern Utah. Much of the Northwest can expect dry
weather and sunshine.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 93 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Tuesday 12 at Sunset Crater, AZ
