The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 31, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a storm organizes over the northern Gulf of Mexico, rain
will develop over much of the southeastern United States
today. While the rain will benefit some abnormally dry
locations, urban-style flooding may occur. Thunderstorms
could become severe in South Florida toward nightfall. A bit
of rain and wet snow might skirt the coastal Northeast as
the storm moves out to sea on Saturday. As dry air holds on
in the Northeast to end the week, a weak storm will produce
snow showers over the Upper Midwest with rain showers over
the Ohio Valley. Most areas from the High Plains and Texas
to the Southwest and California will have a dry day with
sunshine. Spotty rain showers will riddle eastern Montana
and Wyoming, while a storm blasts coastal Washington with
drenching rain. Snow showers will dot western Montana.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 80 at Thermal, CA
National Low Thursday -18 at Clayton Lake, ME
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather