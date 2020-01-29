The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, January 29, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Most locations from the upper Great Lakes eastward to
northern New England and southward to central Florida will
have some sunshine and dry weather today. Showers will occur
in South Florida. As a storm moves across the Mississippi
Valley, rain is forecast to soak areas from the central Gulf
coast to much of Tennessee and Arkansas with lesser showers
over western Kentucky. Snow or a wintry mix will push
eastward from Missouri to southern Illinois. While most of
the Great Plains will have a dry day with sunshine, clouds
and snow showers will prevail from western Minnesota to
northern Arizona. Most of Nevada and California will have
sunshine with locally gusty winds. More rain and mountain
snow will arrive in coastal areas of Washington and Oregon.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 88 at McAllen, TX
National Low Tuesday -10 at Grand Forks, ND
_____
