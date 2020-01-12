The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 12, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The vigorous area of low pressure that brought heavy snow
and ice to the Great Lakes and Corn Belt yesterday, will
continue northeast through New England today. Heavy snow
will continue across northern Maine and northern New
England, but then quickly wind down by the afternoon.
Several inches of accumulation can be expected across
northern Maine. Meanwhile, gusty winds across much of the
northeast will begin to subside by the afternoon and we will
end up with a rather dry and mild end to the day. Farther
west, another storm system will develop across the Great
Plains and bring some snow to Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and
Wisconsin later in the day. A few inches of accumulation can
be expected with this feature. In the West, a powerful storm
system will bring heavy snow to the Cascades and northern
Rockies.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 88 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Saturday -36 at Kabetogama, MN
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather