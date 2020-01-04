The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, January 4, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A fast-moving storm will spread rain across the coastal

areas of the Northeast today. As colder air invades the

storm, a change to snow is forecast from parts of the

Midwest to the Appalachians spanning the afternoon and

nighttime hours. Dry air is likely to prevent snow in the

coastal mid-Atlantic, while parts of New England can expect

a change to snow later at night. Meanwhile, rain and

thunderstorms will mark the leading edge of much cooler air

for the Southeast states. Much of the area from the Plains

and Southwest can expect dry weather. Winds are in store

over the northern High Plains, Rockies and Northwest as a

powerful storm pushes inland. Snow will fall over the

northern Rockies and Cascades, while rain soaks coastal

areas of Washington and Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Friday -25 at Angel Fire, NM

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather