The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, December 24, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm system that brought drenching rain to the Southeast
will begin to track off the Florida coast today, bringing an
end to most of the rainfall. Other than that storm system,
much of the eastern United States will remain dry, settled
and mild once again as an area of high pressure remains in
control. A similar scenario is expected across the Midwest
and Plains, where dry conditions will be accompanied by
temperatures 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit above average. It will
be a different story west of the Rocky Mountains, however,
as a storm system tracks into the Intermountain West. Valley
rain and mountain snow will fall across much of the Four
Corners region, Idaho and Wyoming. Some snow will continue
to linger across the Sierra as well.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 81 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Monday -13 at Antero Reservoir, CO
