The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, December 15, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
For the second half of the weekend today, a storm will be
retreating from the Northeast, allowing for drier
conditions. However, chilly winds moving across the Great
Lakes will allow for lake-effect snow to set up downwind of
Lakes Erie, Ontario and Huron. It will be dry and cold
across the rest of the region. Meanwhile, a new storm will
form in the center of the country, bringing a swath of snow
from northern Arizona to southern Illinois by the end of the
day. Snow will be heaviest in the Colorado Rockies, but icy
conditions may develop on the southern side of the storm in
Kansas and Missouri. The remainder of the country will be
mostly dry, with chilly conditions from the Great Lakes to
the Northwest and mild sunshine in the southeast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 93 at McAllen, TX
National Low Saturday -18 at Harvey, ND
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather