The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, November 16, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A strengthening storm along the Carolina coast will evolve

into a potent nor'easter today. High winds, heavy rain,

coastal flooding and pounding surf will grind the eastern

part of the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia. Rain over

the central part of the Carolinas will retreat eastward as

the day progresses. However, rain, wind and surf will build

northward along the mid-Atlantic coast as the weekend

continues. A fresh dose of Arctic air will keep much of the

Northeast and Great Lakes cold. Temperatures are forecast to

rebound farther west over the Mississippi Valley and Plains.

A weak storm with rain and snow showers will pester the

northern High Plains. Much of the West is expected to be dry

and sunny although gusty winds will raise the wildfire

danger over California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 88 at Picacho Peak, AZ

National Low Friday 2 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

