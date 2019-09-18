The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As Hurricane Humberto spins toward Bermuda, rough seas and
surf will build northward along the East coast today. Cooler
and less humid air from the Northeast will filter into part
of the Southeast. A few storms will riddle areas from
Florida to Georgia and Alabama. Hot and humid conditions
will hold over the South Central states. However, Imelda will
unload torrential rain and trigger flooding in parts of
central and eastern Texas as it moves slowly inland.
Thunderstorms are forecast to erupt over parts of the Upper
Midwest and central Plains. Meanwhile, much cooler air will
continue to invade the West. Clouds and areas of rain are
expected for the Northwest with pockets of high-elevation
snow. Most of the Southwest and Rockies will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 104 at Jasper, AL
National Low Tuesday 23 at Bridgeport, CA
