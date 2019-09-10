The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Dry weather is forecast to hold on in the Northeast today

while many areas experience a warmer afternoon compared to

recent days. Heat will continue over the South with only a

few scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will challenge

daily record highs over the Southeastern and South Central

states. A batch of showers and thunderstorms will push

eastward across the Upper Midwest, while a pocket of dry air

and some sunshine settles over the northern Plains. A few

storms will bubble up over the southern High Plains, coastal

Texas and South Florida. In the West, a significant cooldown

will continue to gather momentum. Showers, storms and high

country snowflakes will riddle the Northwest. Gusty winds

will kick up dust and raise the risk of wildfire ignition

over the Southwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 105 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 28 at Truckee, CA

