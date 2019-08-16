The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, August 16, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Drenching showers and thunderstorms are forecast to focus

from the upper and eastern Gulf coast as well as along much

of the southern and mid-Atlantic coasts today. The greatest

threats from the storms will be caused by urban flooding.

Spotty showers and storms will riddle the rest of the

Northeast, including the central Appalachians. A separate

area of showers and storms is expected to stretch from the

Upper Midwest to parts of the central and northern Plains. A

few of these storms can bring damaging winds and hail.

Otherwise, the South will remain steamy, while northern

areas will be very warm and humid. Most locations from the

Continental Divide to the Pacific coast can expect dry and

sunny conditions. The interior Southwest will be hot but not

as extreme as Wednesday and Thursday.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 122 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 30 at Stanley, ID

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather