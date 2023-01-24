WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Shreveport LA 619 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected with accumulations of one to two inches widespread, and up to three inches in far northern McCurtain County Oklahoma and winds will be gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Sevier and Howard Counties. In Oklahoma, McCurtain County. In Texas, Red River County. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy roads late today becoming more slippery with falling temperatures overnight. Minimal impacts late today will linger through the evening commute, but becoming more hazardous toward daybreak on Wednesday with air temperatures around freezing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be above freezing when the snow starts falling, plus warm ground temps will initially impact bridges and overpasses with a slush which will freeze up overnight making conditions much worse. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather