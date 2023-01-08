WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

232 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Nacogdoches and western Shelby Counties through 315 AM CST...

At 231 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Nacogdoches, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Center, Tenaha, Appleby, Arcadia, Jericho and Stockman.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3162 9460 3170 9464 3197 9420 3169 9406

3165 9437 3166 9440 3165 9440

TIME...MOT...LOC 0831Z 245DEG 26KT 3169 9455

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

