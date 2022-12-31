WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

900 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and

Angelina Counties.

For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks where water is swift.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the

lower Angelina River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 161.8 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:00 AM CST Saturday was 161.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river has crested for now, but with more rain

Monday is expected to rise again above flood stage early

Wednesday morning and continue rising to 161.5 feet by

Thursday morning.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather