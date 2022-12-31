WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 846 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Diboll affecting Trinity, Angelina, Tyler, Polk and Houston Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Neches River Near Diboll. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.0 feet by Thursday morning. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather