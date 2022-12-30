WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

742 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Nacogdoches and

Rusk Counties.

For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks where water is swift.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 830 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT AND THROUGH NOON ON SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing.

* WHEN...From now through noon on Saturday.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:15 AM CST Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this afternoon to a crest of 15.3 feet just after

midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late

tomorrow morning.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

