WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ WIND CHILL ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Shreveport LA 328 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could result in frostbite or hypothermia with prolonged exposure to the very cold air, if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 5 to 10 below zero will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, icy roads due to freezing drizzle and reduced visibilities in blowing snow flurries. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... as low as 15 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon, Rapides, Beauregard and Allen Parishes. In Texas, Tyler, Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton Counties. evening to midnight CST tonight. _____