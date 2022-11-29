WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

702 PM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties.

For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater,

Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 715 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Mineola.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect flooding of secondary roadways with

picnic and recreational areas flooded as well. Also expect

flooded boat ramps as well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:15 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 14.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 6:15 PM CST Tuesday was 14.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late tonight and continue falling to 4.2 feet Sunday evening.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

15.1 feet on 02/27/2016.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHERE...White Oak Creek Near Talco.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of creek

bottoms. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the creek

bottoms should move them to higher ground.

- At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.6 feet.

ending at 6:30 PM CST Tuesday was 17.1 feet.

tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.9 feet Sunday

evening.

- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

16.6 feet on 06/12/2010.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather