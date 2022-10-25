WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

130 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL ANGELINA COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

eastern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN DE SOTO PARISH...SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA...EAST CENTRAL

NACOGDOCHES...SHELBY AND NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES...

At 129 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northeast of Logansport to 10 miles southeast

of Martinsville, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Center, Mansfield, San Augustine, Logansport, Joaquin, Patroon,

Macune, Shelbyville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Chireno, Huxley, South

Mansfield, Stanley, Hurstown, Denning, James, Calgary, Jericho and

Jordans Store.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near northern Toledo Bend, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

