WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 805 PM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern De Soto, southwestern Caddo Parishes in northwestern Louisiana and northeastern Panola Counties through 845 PM CDT... At 805 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Panola, or 17 miles northeast of Carthage, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Stonewall, Deberry, Keachi, Longstreet, Keat Chie, Midyett, Kickapoo, Front and Spring Ridge. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3229 9422 3238 9412 3239 9406 3225 9377 3202 9404 TIME...MOT...LOC 0105Z 315DEG 12KT 3229 9409 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____