WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 15, 2022

_____

AIR QUALITY ALERT

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY...

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has declared

an Ozone Action Day for the Tyler...Longview...Marshall areas of

east Texas for THURSDAY, JULY 14, 2022.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing

high levels of ozone pollution in the Tyler-Longview area on

Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride,

walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding

drive- through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle

properly tuned.

If required...the next Ozone Action Day notice will be issued by

300 pm on Friday, July 15, 2022.

For more information on ozone:

Ozone: the Facts

(https://www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html)

EPA Air Now

(https://www.airnow.gov/?reportingArea=Tyler-Longview-

Marshall&stateCode=TX)

Take Care of Texas

(https://takecareoftexas.org/hot-wire/what-ozone-action-day)

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

county, Pecos.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 310 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- This includes the following streams and drainages...

Leon Creek, Coyanosa Draw, Sixshooter Draw and Comanche

Creek.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of West Central Pecos County, US Highway

385 between mile markers 464 and 479, and US Highway 67

between mile markers 859 and 870.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather