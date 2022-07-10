WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 11, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR [Day of the Week]...

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has declared

an Ozone Action Day for the Tyler...Longview...Marshall areas of

east Texas for Monday.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing

high levels of ozone pollution in the Tyler-Longview area on

Monday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride,

walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding

drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle

properly tuned.

If required...the next Ozone Action Day notice will be issued by

300 pm on Tuesday.

For more information on ozone:

Ozone: the Facts

(https://www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html)

EPA Air Now

(https://www.airnow.gov/?reportingArea=Tyler-Longview-

Marshall&stateCode=TX)

Take Care of Texas

(https://takecareoftexas.org/hot-wire/what-ozone-action-day)

