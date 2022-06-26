WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 720 PM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LITTLE RIVER...SOUTHWESTERN HEMPSTEAD...NORTHERN MILLER...NORTH CENTRAL LAFAYETTE AND EAST CENTRAL BOWIE COUNTIES... At 718 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Hope to 6 miles north of Garland to Genoa to near Texarkana, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Texarkana, Wake Village, Nash, Red Lick, Garland, Fulton, Ogden, Mandeville, Genoa, Leary, Mount Pleasant, McNab, Patmos, Pleasant Hill, Hervey, Homan and Piney Grove. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather