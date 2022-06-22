WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 24, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY... The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for the Tyler...Longview...Marshall areas of east Texas for tomorrow...Thursday, June 23, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Tyler-Longview area on Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive- through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required...the next Ozone Action Day notice will be issued by 300 pm on Thursday afternoon. For more information on ozone: Ozone: the Facts (https:\/\/www.tceq.texas.gov\/airquality\/monops\/ozonefacts.html) EPA Air Now (https:\/\/www.airnow.gov\/?reportingArea=Tyler-Longview- Marshall&stateCode=TX) Take Care of Texas (https:\/\/takecareoftexas.org\/hot-wire\/what-ozone-action-day) ...Ozone Action Day... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for Thursday, June 23, 2022. high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas on Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle proper tuned. Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov\/airquality\/monops\/ozonefacts.html EPA AirNow: www.airnow.gov\/?city=Houston&state=TX&country=USA Take Care of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org\/conservation-tips\/keep-our- air-clean _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather