WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 201 PM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern McCurtain, northwestern Cass, Franklin, western Bowie, Morris, Titus, northern Camp and Red River Counties through 245 PM CDT... At 159 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Manchester to 6 miles east of Honey Grove. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Daingerfield, De Kalb, Naples, Bogata, Omaha, Cason, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Rocky Branch, Purley, Dalby Springs, Cookville and Wilkerson. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If you are on or near any lakes, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. LAT...LON 3386 9531 3391 9528 3389 9526 3396 9523 3394 9516 3413 9515 3350 9442 3298 9473 3298 9515 3300 9515 3298 9517 3297 9531 TIME...MOT...LOC 1859Z 322DEG 33KT 3387 9529 3356 9581 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____