WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 6, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Shreveport LA 402 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Cherokee County, Rusk County, Nacogdoches County, Angelina County and San Augustine County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather