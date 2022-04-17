WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1245 PM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Marion,

southern Cass, Morris, southeastern Titus and east central Camp

Counties through 145 PM CDT...

At 1245 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Rocky Branch, or 13 miles northeast of Pittsburg, moving east at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Daingerfield, Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Naples, Omaha,

Bivins, Cason, Lodi, Jenkins, Rocky Branch, Kildare, Fairview,

Avinger, Marietta and Pruett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for

northeastern Texas.

LAT...LON 3300 9489 3327 9476 3301 9409 3276 9420

TIME...MOT...LOC 1745Z 290DEG 27KT 3309 9476

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Mason

County through 130 PM CDT...

At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Streeter, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Mason, Art, Loyal Valley, Grit, Streeter, Hedwigs Hill, Hilda,

Koockville and Us-87 Near The Mason-Gillespie County Line.

LAT...LON 3050 9928 3064 9948 3082 9937 3072 9897

3053 9896 3050 9898

TIME...MOT...LOC 1746Z 299DEG 21KT 3071 9936

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Coryell

At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Evant, or 17 miles south of Hamilton, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

Gatesville, Evant, Fort Gates and South Mountain.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3134 9809 3147 9818 3156 9800 3157 9759

3154 9757 3120 9766 3119 9767

TIME...MOT...LOC 1748Z 277DEG 31KT 3145 9808

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

