WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Northern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Southeastern Shelby County in eastern Texas...

Northwestern Sabine County in eastern Texas...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 356 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Zwolle, or 26

miles south of Mansfield, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Natchitoches, Milam, Many, Zwolle, Converse, Patroon, Allen, Oak

Grove, Pleasant Hill, Provencal, Huxley, Noble, Robeline, Powhatan,

Sexton, Belmont, Toledo Bend Reservoir North, Jordans Store,

Marthaville and Hagewood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern

Louisiana...and eastern Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

