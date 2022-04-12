WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 858 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ANGELINA COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PANOLA...SOUTHERN RUSK...NORTHWESTERN NACOGDOCHES AND SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES... At 857 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinehill to 7 miles east of Grapeland, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Rusk, Alto, Beckville, Morrill, Pinehill, Sacul, New Salem, Forest, Douglass, Minden, Trawick, Cushing, Mount Enterprise, Reklaw, Chapman, Glenfawn, Fairplay, Brachfield, Linwood and Lilbert. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL ROBERTSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT... The rotation associated with the storm that prompted the Tornado Warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Texas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect until 945PM CDT. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...WESTERN HARRISON...NORTHWESTERN PANOLA... NORTHERN RUSK...EASTERN UPSHUR...SOUTHEASTERN CAMP...GREGG AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES... At 858 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Hughes Springs, or 25 miles southwest of Atlanta, moving northeast at 80 mph. Longview, Henderson, Kilgore, White Oak, Hallsville, Tatum, Ore City, New London, Beckville, East Mountain, Harleton, Diana, Joinerville, Turnertown, Cedar Springs, Lakeport, Easton, Rolling Meadows, Stewart and Chalk Hill. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northeastern _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather