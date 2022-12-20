WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ WIND CHILL WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Angelo TX 335 PM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Texas. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Watch means the there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and strong winds to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Do not remain outside for prolonged periods of time unless necessary. Keep an extra blanket or two in your vehicles to remain warm in case you become stranded. ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico and most of West Texas. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in frostbite or hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather