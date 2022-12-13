WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 450 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALLAHAN...NORTHWESTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN COLEMAN COUNTIES... At 449 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Echo, or 8 miles north of Coleman, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Burkett around 505 AM CST. Cross Cut around 515 AM CST. Cross Plains around 520 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Echo. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather