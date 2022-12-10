WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

438 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility below 1/4 mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Fisher, Nolan, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor, and Callahan

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

_____

