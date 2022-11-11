WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

711 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Coleman, northern McCulloch and northwestern San Saba Counties

through 745 AM CST...

At 709 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lohn, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lohn, Rockwood, Rochelle, Pear Valley, Waldrip, Trickham, Placid,

Mercury, Hall, Fife, Us-283 Near The Mcculloch-

Coleman County Line, Whon and Us-190 Near The Mcculloch-

San Saba County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3125 9902 3118 9948 3137 9956 3163 9924

3156 9920 3147 9920 3147 9919 3146 9918

3147 9917 3147 9915

TIME...MOT...LOC 1309Z 240DEG 37KT 3133 9942

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather