SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

501 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Crockett County through 545 PM CDT...

At 501 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles north of Pandale, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ft Lancaster, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 2083 And Highway 405,

The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 290 and I-10 Near The

Crockett-Pecos County Line.

This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 328 and 343.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3029 10176 3034 10171 3034 10166 3039 10169

3042 10174 3044 10172 3047 10173 3047 10169

3052 10168 3055 10165 3063 10166 3066 10177

3077 10184 3089 10173 3088 10158 3029 10142

TIME...MOT...LOC 2201Z 098DEG 10KT 3044 10151

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

