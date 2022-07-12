WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

416 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Tom Green,

southwestern Runnels, western Concho and eastern Irion Counties

through 500 PM CDT...

At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Mereta, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

San Angelo, Mertzon, Paint Rock, Christoval, Miles, Lowake, Wall,

Grape Creek, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Veribest, Knickerbocker,

Arden, Vancourt, Lake Nasworthy, Tankersley, Harriet, Eola, Rowena,

Orient and San Angelo State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3116 10085 3170 10084 3168 9992 3115 9988

TIME...MOT...LOC 2115Z 076DEG 6KT 3146 10014

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather