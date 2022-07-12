WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 317 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Crockett and western Sutton Counties through 400 PM CDT... At 316 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles west of Sonora, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... I-10 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 277 And Ranch Road 189, The Intersection Of I- 10 And Ranch Road 1989, The Intersection Of Highway 163 And Ranch Road 1973 and Us-277 Near The Sutton-Edwards County Line. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 369 and 397. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3029 10121 3075 10113 3073 10096 3071 10096 3071 10082 3070 10075 3056 10066 3045 10056 3029 10058 TIME...MOT...LOC 2016Z 100DEG 9KT 3057 10093 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Schleicher, southeastern Tom Green, northwestern Menard and southwestern Concho Counties through 400 PM CDT... At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Live Oak, or 8 miles southwest of Eden, moving west at 10 mph. Menard, Live Oak, Adams, Us-83 Near The Menard- Concho County Line and The Intersection Of Us-83 And Highway 29. LAT...LON 3122 9988 3104 9973 3088 9975 3089 10029 3131 10020 TIME...MOT...LOC 2019Z 100DEG 8KT 3114 9996 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather